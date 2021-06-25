Barclays PLC Sells 5,933,200 Shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Barclays PLC decreased its position in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) by 79.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,496,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,933,200 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.52% of Starwood Property Trust worth $37,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of STWD. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 1.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 650,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,093,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 631.0% during the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 7,320 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 7.5% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 1,759 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 54,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after buying an additional 4,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Starwood Property Trust by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,427,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,555,000 after purchasing an additional 36,302 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.14% of the company’s stock.

STWD has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James raised their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $26.00 to $27.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $21.50 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Starwood Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Starwood Property Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.50.

Shares of STWD opened at $26.55 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.50. The company has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 1.65. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.14 and a 12-month high of $26.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 3.21.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. Starwood Property Trust had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 45.90%. The company had revenue of $287.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 102.67%.

In other news, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica sold 38,000 shares of Starwood Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.69, for a total value of $1,014,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 929,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,803,444.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Starwood Property Trust Profile

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and Europe. It operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial and residential first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), residential mortgage-backed securities, and other real estate and real estate-related debt investments.

