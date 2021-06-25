Barclays PLC Sells 388,284 Shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Barclays PLC trimmed its position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 12.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,695,609 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 388,284 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.34% of Marathon Oil worth $28,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MRO. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 227,036 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 29,071 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,631,782 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $10,884,000 after purchasing an additional 426,540 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new stake in Marathon Oil during the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in Marathon Oil in the 4th quarter valued at $147,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 33,493 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 3,843 shares in the last quarter. 68.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Marathon Oil from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Marathon Oil from $9.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Bank of America raised Marathon Oil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup upped their price objective on Marathon Oil from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Marathon Oil from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, June 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.02.

Shares of NYSE MRO opened at $13.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.17. Marathon Oil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.73 and a fifty-two week high of $14.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.10. Marathon Oil had a negative net margin of 44.69% and a negative return on equity of 5.80%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Research analysts predict that Marathon Oil Co. will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This is a boost from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is -13.79%.

In other news, insider Patrick Wagner sold 31,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.72, for a total value of $434,471.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 263,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,621,517.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 67,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total transaction of $744,525.00. Insiders sold a total of 166,667 shares of company stock valued at $1,926,896 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and Equatorial Guinea. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol, as well as owns and operates 32 central gathering and treating facilities and the Sugarloaf gathering system, a 42-mile natural gas pipeline through Karnes and Atascosa Counties.

Recommended Story: How to identify percentage decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.