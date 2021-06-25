Barclays PLC Increases Stock Holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 85.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 294,075 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 135,417 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $41,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 358 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 2,285 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders raised its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 1,189 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 4,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC raised its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 2,687 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ilene S. Gordon bought 1,000 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $140.39 per share, with a total value of $140,390.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $176,189.45. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Simon Herriott sold 1,332 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.47, for a total value of $184,442.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,224.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Berenberg Bank raised International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $139.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.23.

Shares of IFF opened at $148.42 on Friday. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 52 week low of $99.54 and a 52 week high of $150.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $143.73.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 3.17%. The company’s revenue was up 83.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is 54.04%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

