Barclays PLC Has $31.25 Million Stock Holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 22.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,549 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,256 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $31,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LH. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 31,173 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,345,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Prudential PLC grew its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 9,578 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,382 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,724,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 28,094 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,719,000 after buying an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 86,198 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $17,545,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. 88.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.55, for a total value of $691,375.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,169,258.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.56, for a total transaction of $1,199,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,737 shares in the company, valued at $2,595,494.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,267 shares of company stock valued at $2,758,715. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on LH shares. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $300.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $278.00 to $312.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $270.69.

LH opened at $264.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $267.32. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 1-year low of $155.72 and a 1-year high of $280.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.04.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $8.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.32 by $1.47. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 34.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 22.71 earnings per share for the current year.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

