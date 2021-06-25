Barclays PLC Buys 54,252 Shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Barclays PLC lifted its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 69.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,252 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $35,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLT. Viking Global Investors LP raised its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 383.1% in the 4th quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,269,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $619,255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,799,953 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $191,887,000. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,806,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $753,993,000 after acquiring an additional 265,546 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 187.5% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 352,791 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $94,770,000 after acquiring an additional 230,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 115.1% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 341,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $91,617,000 after buying an additional 182,500 shares in the last quarter. 90.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FLEETCOR Technologies alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on FLT shares. Susquehanna upped their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $310.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup upped their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $310.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $310.00 to $321.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. FLEETCOR Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $308.07.

Shares of FLT opened at $256.63 on Friday. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $214.88 and a 52 week high of $295.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $276.81.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $608.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $605.61 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 31.73%. Equities research analysts expect that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 11.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About FLEETCOR Technologies

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international suppliers, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyse and manage their corporate spending.

Read More: What is the balance sheet?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT).

Receive News & Ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.