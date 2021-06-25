Barclays PLC Buys 36,959 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 20.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 217,035 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,959 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $38,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Verisk Analytics by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 64,077 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,271,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Verisk Analytics by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 54,640 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,343,000 after purchasing an additional 2,827 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 135,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,169,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 266,162 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,252,000 after buying an additional 31,152 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

In other news, CFO Lee Shavel sold 5,800 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.14, for a total value of $1,004,212.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,543,999.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 6,371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.87, for a total value of $1,069,499.77. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,040,800.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,399 shares of company stock valued at $6,983,533. Company insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VRSK opened at $173.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $159.79 and a 1 year high of $210.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $176.64. The company has a market cap of $28.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.78.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.02). Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 33.51% and a net margin of 25.16%. The firm had revenue of $726.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.93 million. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.02%.

VRSK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James raised Verisk Analytics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $201.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $192.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, UBS Group raised Verisk Analytics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $196.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Verisk Analytics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.67.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

Read More: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK).

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.