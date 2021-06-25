Barclays PLC Acquires 706,165 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 71.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,690,901 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 706,165 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.14% of The Williams Companies worth $40,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new position in The Williams Companies during the first quarter worth about $227,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in The Williams Companies by 0.8% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 240,768 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,704,000 after acquiring an additional 1,905 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory bought a new position in The Williams Companies during the first quarter worth about $460,000. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Williams Companies during the first quarter worth about $2,348,000. Finally, WealthStone Inc. acquired a new stake in The Williams Companies during the first quarter worth about $228,000. 82.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of The Williams Companies from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of The Williams Companies from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus upgraded shares of The Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.92.

NYSE:WMB opened at $26.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $18.04 and a one year high of $28.35. The firm has a market cap of $32.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.48, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.49.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. The Williams Companies had a net margin of 13.70% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.43) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.13%. The Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 149.09%.

The Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

