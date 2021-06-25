BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) Shares Sold by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. trimmed its position in shares of BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) by 16.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 164,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 32,710 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of BankUnited worth $7,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKU. Norges Bank acquired a new position in BankUnited during the 4th quarter worth $39,504,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in BankUnited during the 1st quarter worth $41,534,000. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. acquired a new position in BankUnited during the 1st quarter worth $14,161,000. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC grew its holdings in BankUnited by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 1,004,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,953,000 after acquiring an additional 311,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in BankUnited by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,623,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $473,841,000 after acquiring an additional 273,195 shares in the last quarter. 99.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BankUnited alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BKU opened at $44.15 on Friday. BankUnited, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.28 and a fifty-two week high of $50.71. The company has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.32. BankUnited had a net margin of 28.26% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The company had revenue of $226.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.33) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BankUnited, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.66%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BKU. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of BankUnited from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Hovde Group upgraded shares of BankUnited from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Compass Point raised their price target on shares of BankUnited from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of BankUnited from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BankUnited from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. BankUnited has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.73.

In other news, Director Douglas J. Pauls sold 3,000 shares of BankUnited stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.99, for a total value of $143,970.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,634,251.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jay D. Richards sold 1,627 shares of BankUnited stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.82, for a total transaction of $76,176.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,994 shares in the company, valued at $1,357,499.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,927 shares of company stock worth $326,015 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

BankUnited Company Profile

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury and cash management services.

Read More: Moving Average (MA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU).

Receive News & Ratings for BankUnited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BankUnited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.