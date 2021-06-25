BankFinancial Co. (NASDAQ:BFIN) Director Purchases $39,602.50 in Stock

BankFinancial Co. (NASDAQ:BFIN) Director Debra Zukonik bought 3,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.85 per share, for a total transaction of $39,602.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,602.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ BFIN traded up $0.13 on Friday, hitting $11.04. 3,078 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,090. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. BankFinancial Co. has a 1-year low of $6.81 and a 1-year high of $11.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.73. The firm has a market cap of $160.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21 and a beta of 0.66.

BankFinancial (NASDAQ:BFIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.04). BankFinancial had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 4.77%. The business had revenue of $11.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.40 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BankFinancial Co. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. BankFinancial’s payout ratio is 65.57%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of BankFinancial in the 1st quarter valued at $728,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BankFinancial by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 228,387 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the period. WBI Investments acquired a new position in shares of BankFinancial in the 1st quarter valued at $580,000. Fourthstone LLC acquired a new position in shares of BankFinancial in the 1st quarter valued at $187,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of BankFinancial by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 33,517 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 3,649 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on BFIN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BankFinancial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of BankFinancial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th.

BankFinancial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BankFinancial, National Association that provides various commercial, family, and personal banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including savings, NOW, checking, money market, IRA, and other retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

