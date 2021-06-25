Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 93,456 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its stake in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,155,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 93,456 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.09% of Iron Mountain worth $116,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Iron Mountain during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in Iron Mountain during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Iron Mountain during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Iron Mountain during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Iron Mountain by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

Shares of NYSE:IRM opened at $43.35 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.76. The company has a market cap of $12.52 billion, a PE ratio of 16.67, a PEG ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 0.78. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a twelve month low of $24.36 and a twelve month high of $47.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.91.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 48.47% and a net margin of 7.80%. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.618 dividend. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is 80.46%.

In related news, COO John Tomovcsik sold 1,359 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.70, for a total value of $51,234.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,545,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deborah Marson sold 720 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.80, for a total transaction of $32,976.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,953,690.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 134,789 shares of company stock valued at $5,598,425 over the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Iron Mountain has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

Iron Mountain Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

Read More: Trading based on a resistance level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM).

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.