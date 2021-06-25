Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 34,262 Shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its stake in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,787,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 34,262 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $131,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EWBC. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp during the first quarter worth $32,000. Tobam bought a new position in East West Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in East West Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $35,000. CWM LLC grew its position in East West Bancorp by 5,020.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in East West Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $44,000. 87.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.38, for a total transaction of $74,147.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,287,391.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Molly Campbell sold 515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.56, for a total transaction of $39,943.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $765,284.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,977 shares of company stock valued at $232,187. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of EWBC opened at $72.83 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $74.53. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $30.49 and a one year high of $82.53. The company has a market cap of $10.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.21, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $426.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.91 million. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 35.32% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.25%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EWBC. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson raised shares of East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $62.50 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Compass Point raised their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.44.

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

