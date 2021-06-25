Bank of New York Mellon Corp Reduces Position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its stake in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 621,224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 14,659 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Nordson were worth $123,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Nordson by 146.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Nordson in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Nordson by 20.4% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nordson in the first quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Nordson in the fourth quarter valued at $121,000. 68.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NDSN stock opened at $218.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $213.44. Nordson Co. has a 12-month low of $178.60 and a 12-month high of $224.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.78, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.98.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $590.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $546.77 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 20.60% and a net margin of 13.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Nordson Co. will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.47%.

In other Nordson news, VP Gina A. Beredo sold 9,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.18, for a total transaction of $1,990,374.74. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,915 shares in the company, valued at $1,909,414.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

NDSN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Nordson from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Nordson from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Nordson in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Nordson from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Nordson has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $240.00.

Nordson Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

