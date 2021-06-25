Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $135.59 Million Stake in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,381,254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,913 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 2.20% of Harley-Davidson worth $135,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HOG. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 6.1% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 40,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after buying an additional 2,350 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 280.2% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 197,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,900,000 after buying an additional 145,189 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 147.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 57,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,317,000 after buying an additional 34,011 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 45.2% in the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 166,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,673,000 after buying an additional 51,800 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 6.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,334,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,496,000 after buying an additional 80,582 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HOG shares. Northcoast Research increased their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $39.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $43.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Harley-Davidson in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Harley-Davidson from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.53.

Shares of HOG stock opened at $47.09 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.56 and a 12-month high of $52.06. The company has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.51.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 16.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.92%.

About Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

