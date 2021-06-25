Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $119.74 Million Holdings in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 890,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 10,779 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $119,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,425,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,575,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101,854 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,193,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,101,839,000 after purchasing an additional 257,459 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,324,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $458,480,000 after purchasing an additional 76,976 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 23.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,475,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $332,849,000 after purchasing an additional 471,756 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 2.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,192,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $160,316,000 after purchasing an additional 24,325 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Charles J. Carter sold 9,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.57, for a total transaction of $1,416,015.77. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,116,644.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PKG opened at $133.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 2.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $145.85. Packaging Co. of America has a fifty-two week low of $92.01 and a fifty-two week high of $156.54. The company has a market capitalization of $12.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.90.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.29. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Packaging Co. of America will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is currently 69.20%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PKG shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.20.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

