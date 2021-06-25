Bank of Montreal Can Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 58.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170,716 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $11,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VCIT. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,121,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 58.5% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 9,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 3,354 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,437,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,615,000 after purchasing an additional 150,973 shares during the period. Finally, MMA Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,181,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCIT opened at $94.81 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.16. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $92.42 and a twelve month high of $97.19.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were paid a dividend of $0.166 per share. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

