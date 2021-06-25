Bank of Montreal Can Decreases Stake in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH)

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its stake in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) by 20.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 383,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 97,770 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Hilltop were worth $12,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hilltop during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Hilltop during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Hilltop during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Hilltop during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Hilltop during the 1st quarter worth about $181,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Hilltop in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hilltop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Raymond James raised their target price on Hilltop from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 price target (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Hilltop in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Hilltop currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.33.

HTH opened at $37.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.09. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.52 and a 52 week high of $39.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $523.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.68 million. Hilltop had a return on equity of 20.29% and a net margin of 21.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Hilltop’s payout ratio is currently 10.48%.

In other news, Director Charles R. Cummings sold 7,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total value of $265,283.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,064,364.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

Hilltop Profile

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides business and consumer banking, and financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

