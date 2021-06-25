Bank of Montreal Can Acquires 121,016 Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 910.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 134,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 121,016 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $11,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,222,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,327,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921,940 shares during the period. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 74.8% during the first quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,173,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $416,657,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213,285 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 17.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,878,669 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $151,143,000 after acquiring an additional 281,517 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 6.0% in the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,684,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $135,661,000 after acquiring an additional 95,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BAH shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.00.

In related news, Director Gretchen W. Mcclain sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.55, for a total value of $175,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 1.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of BAH stock opened at $86.47 on Friday. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 12-month low of $70.11 and a 12-month high of $100.26. The firm has a market cap of $11.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $84.82.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 54.17%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.95%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

