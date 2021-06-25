Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.32 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) will announce earnings of $1.32 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Bank of Hawaii’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.21 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.38. Bank of Hawaii posted earnings of $0.98 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 34.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bank of Hawaii will report full year earnings of $5.50 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.05 to $5.89. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $5.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.90 to $5.40. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Bank of Hawaii.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.35. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 25.16%. The company had revenue of $163.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Bank of Hawaii from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th.

BOH opened at $85.93 on Tuesday. Bank of Hawaii has a 52 week low of $48.77 and a 52 week high of $99.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $89.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.27.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Bank of Hawaii’s payout ratio is currently 69.43%.

In other Bank of Hawaii news, insider Mary E. Sellers sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.71, for a total value of $443,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,972 shares in the company, valued at $8,957,226.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Dean Y. Shigemura sold 5,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.25, for a total value of $520,595.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,973 shares in the company, valued at $6,066,590.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,666 shares of company stock worth $1,442,976. Insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii during the first quarter worth about $74,000. Peconic Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii during the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii during the fourth quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 366.1% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the bank’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Hawaii Company Profile

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, and trust services to individuals and families, and high-net-worth individuals; investment management and institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offering equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

