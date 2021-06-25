Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Position Increased by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 28.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,644 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth about $53,635,000. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 33.9% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 346,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,393,000 after acquiring an additional 87,569 shares during the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 276.6% during the first quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 26,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 19,196 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,121,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,608,000 after acquiring an additional 9,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monterey Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth about $616,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

BAC stock opened at $40.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $22.39 and a one year high of $43.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $349.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.26.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.21. Bank of America had a net margin of 24.09% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The company had revenue of $22.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, April 15th that permits the company to buyback $25.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.50%.

BAC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.78.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

