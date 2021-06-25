Bangkok Bank Public (OTCMKTS:BKKLY) Upgraded to Buy at DBS Vickers

DBS Vickers upgraded shares of Bangkok Bank Public (OTCMKTS:BKKLY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS:BKKLY opened at $19.55 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.47. Bangkok Bank Public has a 52 week low of $14.87 and a 52 week high of $22.55.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st were issued a $0.4145 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 20th.

Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited provides various commercial banking products and services primarily in Thailand. The company operates through Domestic Banking, International Banking, Investment Banking, and Others segments. It offers various personal banking products and services, including savings, current, fixed deposit, foreign currency, and other accounts; home, personal, and other loans; mutual funds; investments products and services, such as bonds and debentures, as well as securities brokerage services; life and non-life bancassurance products; payment, funds transfer, currency exchange, and SMS services; debit, credit, purchasing, and prepaid cards; and phone and Internet banking, mobile banking, ATMs, and other services.

