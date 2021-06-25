Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Sells 31,824 Shares of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lessened its stake in shares of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) by 67.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,094 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 31,824 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in CEMEX were worth $104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CEMEX by 200.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,009,062 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $223,102,000 after acquiring an additional 21,361,759 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of CEMEX by 350.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,563,291 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,932,000 after purchasing an additional 5,105,476 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of CEMEX by 57.8% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 10,467,357 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,834,916 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CEMEX during the 1st quarter worth about $25,874,000. Finally, Wafra Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CEMEX during the 4th quarter worth about $14,875,000. Institutional investors own 37.98% of the company’s stock.

CX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of CEMEX in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on CEMEX in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BNP Paribas raised CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays upped their price target on CEMEX from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. CEMEX presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.64.

CX stock opened at $8.61 on Friday. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1-year low of $2.61 and a 1-year high of $8.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.87.

CEMEX (NYSE:CX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter. CEMEX had a negative return on equity of 7.74% and a negative net margin of 6.35%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter. Analysts forecast that CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, clinker, and other construction materials worldwide. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks; roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products, such as rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

