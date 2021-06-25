Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Purchases New Position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PNW. SFE Investment Counsel boosted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 23.8% in the first quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 32,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,656,000 after acquiring an additional 6,280 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,971 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 130,480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,432,000 after purchasing an additional 5,818 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 118.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 36,962 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,010,000 after purchasing an additional 20,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital in the first quarter valued at $24,732,000. 83.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $94.00 price objective (up previously from $92.00) on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Monday, May 17th. TheStreet raised Pinnacle West Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Siebert Williams Shank raised Pinnacle West Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $97.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Pinnacle West Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.50.

Shares of NYSE:PNW opened at $81.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $69.29 and a 12-month high of $91.88. The firm has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.30.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $696.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $709.94 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 15.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.17%.

Pinnacle West Capital Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

