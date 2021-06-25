Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) Shares Sold by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc decreased its holdings in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 2.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 21,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 520 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Ball were worth $1,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ball in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Ball during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Ball during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in shares of Ball during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ball during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BLL shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Ball from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $107.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Ball in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. Longbow Research assumed coverage on shares of Ball in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of Ball from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.65.

Shares of BLL stock opened at $82.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Ball Co. has a 52 week low of $67.10 and a 52 week high of $102.76. The stock has a market cap of $26.93 billion, a PE ratio of 35.98, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.49.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. Ball had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 32.35%. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ball Co. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Ball’s payout ratio is 20.20%.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

