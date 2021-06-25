Balfour Beatty (LON:BBY) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Balfour Beatty plc (LON:BBY) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 313 ($4.09). Balfour Beatty shares last traded at GBX 310.80 ($4.06), with a volume of 1,207,084 shares traded.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BBY shares. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 380 ($4.96) price target on shares of Balfour Beatty in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 360 ($4.70) price objective on shares of Balfour Beatty in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

Get Balfour Beatty alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of £2.03 billion and a PE ratio of 69.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 310.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.23.

In related news, insider Philip Harrison sold 52,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 302 ($3.95), for a total transaction of £157,417.50 ($205,666.97).

About Balfour Beatty (LON:BBY)

Balfour Beatty plc finances, designs, develops, builds, and maintains infrastructure in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Construction Services, Support Services, and Infrastructure Investments. The Construction Services segment provides civil engineering, building, ground engineering, mechanical and electrical, refurbishment, fit-out, and rail engineering services.

Featured Article: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Balfour Beatty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Balfour Beatty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.