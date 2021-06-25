Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its stake in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 367,643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,136 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $7,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 1,111.1% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the first quarter worth about $28,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Baker Hughes during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors own 95.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

In related news, Director Electric Co General sold 43,685,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total transaction of $971,133,622.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rami Qasem sold 11,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total transaction of $232,534.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $519,167.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,704,258 shares of company stock worth $971,551,814 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Baker Hughes from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Baker Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Barclays raised shares of Baker Hughes from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.42.

BKR stock opened at $23.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 583.25 and a beta of 1.77. Baker Hughes has a 12 month low of $12.13 and a 12 month high of $26.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 0.85% and a positive return on equity of 0.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 122.03%.

Baker Hughes Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

Read More: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR).

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.