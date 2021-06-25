Baird Financial Group Inc. Sells 48,322 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) by 41.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,322 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $3,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AZN. Ethic Inc. raised its holdings in AstraZeneca by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 20,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 2,332 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in AstraZeneca by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,578,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,195,000 after acquiring an additional 53,835 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new stake in AstraZeneca during the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in AstraZeneca by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 298,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,848,000 after acquiring an additional 11,618 shares during the period. Finally, Cidel Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in AstraZeneca by 91.3% during the 1st quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 662,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,930,000 after acquiring an additional 316,072 shares during the period. 16.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AZN opened at $58.42 on Friday. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52-week low of $46.48 and a 52-week high of $64.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.21, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 14.42% and a return on equity of 41.94%. The company had revenue of $7.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AZN. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.33.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

