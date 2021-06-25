Baird Financial Group Inc. Sells 3,397 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Baird Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 15.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,387 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 3,397 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $3,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cardinal Capital Management raised its position in NXP Semiconductors by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 8,882 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in NXP Semiconductors by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 806 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in NXP Semiconductors by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 295 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in NXP Semiconductors by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,541 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canandaigua National Corp raised its position in NXP Semiconductors by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 4,142 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. 90.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

In other news, CFO Peter Kelly sold 24,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total value of $4,962,149.94. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 115,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,687,375.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NXPI shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $208.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Cowen lifted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $213.00 price objective (up from $190.00) on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.96.

NXPI stock opened at $203.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $56.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.31. NXP Semiconductors has a 52-week low of $106.75 and a 52-week high of $216.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $198.75.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 19.69%. NXP Semiconductors’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.563 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is presently 33.19%.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Featured Story: What is a CD ladder?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI).

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.