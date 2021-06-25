Baird Financial Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) by 65.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 30,795 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,178 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $3,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PTON. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in Peloton Interactive in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Peloton Interactive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 111.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 143.5% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 350.0% in the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Thomas Cortese sold 40,000 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.23, for a total transaction of $4,289,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 40,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,333,485.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John Paul Foley sold 100,000 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.53, for a total transaction of $11,953,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 371,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,391,649.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 148,239 shares of company stock valued at $14,641,211 and sold 657,684 shares valued at $70,844,827. Company insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTON opened at $121.85 on Friday. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.00 and a 52 week high of $171.09. The stock has a market cap of $36.35 billion, a PE ratio of 196.53 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.08. Peloton Interactive had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.20) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 140.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $185.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $164.00 to $152.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $180.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Truist Securities decreased their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $160.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.56.

About Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

