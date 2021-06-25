Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $3.99 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT) by 11.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 109,484 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,822 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $3,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 37,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after buying an additional 8,041 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 50.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 153,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,482,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Securities Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 143.2% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 241,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,801,000 after purchasing an additional 142,195 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IQLT opened at $38.93 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $29.06 and a twelve month high of $39.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.82.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.