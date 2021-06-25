Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $3.58 Million Holdings in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc (NYSE:ISD)

Baird Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc (NYSE:ISD) by 11.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 228,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,402 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund were worth $3,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 808,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,122,000 after purchasing an additional 56,650 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 787,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,808,000 after acquiring an additional 41,332 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 6.2% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 387,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,067,000 after acquiring an additional 22,535 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 202,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,038,000 after acquiring an additional 11,639 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 2.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 195,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,059,000 after acquiring an additional 3,908 shares during the period.

Get PGIM High Yield Bond Fund alerts:

NYSE:ISD opened at $16.30 on Friday. PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc has a 1 year low of $13.12 and a 1 year high of $16.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.09.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.73%.

In other PGIM High Yield Bond Fund news, insider Michael Lillard bought 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.60 per share, with a total value of $140,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 13,677 shares in the company, valued at $213,361.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Company Profile

Prudential Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Prudential Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by Prudential Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of high yield fixed income instruments that are rated below investment grade (Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services).

Featured Story: NASDAQ

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc (NYSE:ISD).

Receive News & Ratings for PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGIM High Yield Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.