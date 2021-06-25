Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $3.21 Million Holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Baird Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) by 11.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 76,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,509 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF were worth $3,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CIBR. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 526.5% in the fourth quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 1,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 86.1% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $75,000.

NASDAQ:CIBR opened at $47.12 on Friday. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a 1 year low of $31.93 and a 1 year high of $47.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.42.

