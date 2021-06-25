Baird Financial Group Inc. Buys 2,083 Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,356 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,083 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned 0.11% of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF worth $3,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,000.

Get iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWY opened at $148.82 on Friday. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $102.69 and a 1-year high of $149.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $142.92.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Story: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.