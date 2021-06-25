Baader Bank Analysts Give Zalando (FRA:ZAL) a €122.00 Price Target

Baader Bank set a €122.00 ($143.53) target price on Zalando (FRA:ZAL) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ZAL. Credit Suisse Group set a €100.00 ($117.65) price target on shares of Zalando and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €112.00 ($131.76) target price on shares of Zalando and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Berenberg Bank set a €86.00 ($101.18) target price on shares of Zalando and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Warburg Research set a €97.00 ($114.12) target price on shares of Zalando and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €95.00 ($111.76) target price on shares of Zalando and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €102.72 ($120.85).

Get Zalando alerts:

FRA:ZAL opened at €101.95 ($119.94) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €90.14. Zalando has a twelve month low of €36.33 ($42.74) and a twelve month high of €49.86 ($58.66).

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children, as well as free delivery and returns services. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Zalando Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zalando and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.