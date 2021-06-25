Azimuth Capital Management LLC Raises Position in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMN)

Azimuth Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMN) by 22.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 256,550 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,850 shares during the quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF were worth $7,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 1,219 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF by 9.6% during the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 138,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,873,000 after purchasing an additional 12,197 shares during the last quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF by 12.4% during the first quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 125,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,513,000 after purchasing an additional 13,842 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF by 133.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 20,506 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of IBMN remained flat at $$27.97 during mid-day trading on Friday. 18,586 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,162. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.02. iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $27.81 and a 1 year high of $28.26.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMN).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.