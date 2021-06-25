Azimuth Capital Management LLC Has $8.27 Million Stock Holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Azimuth Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 71,315 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $8,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,357,863 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $259,011,000 after purchasing an additional 355,860 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 179.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,543,087 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $179,032,000 after purchasing an additional 991,313 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 101.3% during the 1st quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 371,360 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,070,000 after purchasing an additional 186,878 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 11,453 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC lifted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC now owns 61,674 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,153,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. 55.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. CIBC raised Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $146.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Canadian National Railway in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Vertical Research raised Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Loop Capital raised Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.88.

Shares of CNI stock traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $106.56. The company had a trading volume of 12,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,166,164. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of $84.75 and a 12 month high of $119.61. The company has a market cap of $75.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $109.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 25.64%. The firm’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.4964 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is 22.47%.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

