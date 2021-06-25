Azimuth Capital Management LLC Has $6.32 Million Stock Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Azimuth Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 110,025 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,675 shares during the quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $6,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 131.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,504,152 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,103,633,000 after purchasing an additional 15,046,943 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 5.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,423,763 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,112,764,000 after purchasing an additional 949,040 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of General Motors during the fourth quarter valued at about $597,509,000. Sanders Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 11,317,623 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $524,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474,183 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,911,870 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $371,090,000 after purchasing an additional 352,205 shares during the period. 80.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other General Motors news, EVP Matthew Tsien sold 16,989 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.95, for a total transaction of $1,086,446.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 82,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,293,013.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Randall D. Mott sold 60,000 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $3,721,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 116,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,202,489.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 275,975 shares of company stock valued at $17,317,617 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GM traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $60.16. 30,017 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,638,587. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $58.56. The stock has a market cap of $87.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.92. General Motors has a 12 month low of $23.33 and a 12 month high of $64.30.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $1.28. General Motors had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 19.59%. The firm had revenue of $32.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus upped their target price on shares of General Motors from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of General Motors from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of General Motors in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of General Motors from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of General Motors from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. General Motors currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.48.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

