Azimuth Capital Management LLC Has $5.76 Million Stock Position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Azimuth Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 143,981 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,245 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Kraft Heinz were worth $5,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. QS Investors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 2.6% during the first quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 43,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,741,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz in the first quarter worth $183,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz in the first quarter worth $1,731,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 3.0% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 84,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,361,000 after purchasing an additional 2,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 4.2% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 91,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,591,000 after purchasing an additional 3,726 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

Get The Kraft Heinz alerts:

In other The Kraft Heinz news, insider Bruno Keller sold 19,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.53, for a total value of $858,629.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 162,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,057,562.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John T. Cahill sold 209,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total transaction of $8,857,152.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KHC traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.49. 12,688 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,553,202. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.53. The Kraft Heinz Company has a fifty-two week low of $28.56 and a fifty-two week high of $44.95. The firm has a market cap of $49.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.12. The Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 7.43%. The company had revenue of $6.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. Analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

KHC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. DZ Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.17.

The Kraft Heinz Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, nuts and salted snacks, refreshment beverages, coffee, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

Read More: Preferred Stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC).

Receive News & Ratings for The Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.