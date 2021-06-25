Axiom Investment Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 3,821 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $971,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BA. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in The Boeing by 1,479.0% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,879 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new position in The Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $397,386,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in The Boeing by 286.1% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 40,820 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $8,738,000 after acquiring an additional 30,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in The Boeing by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 6,614 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809 shares during the last quarter. 53.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of The Boeing from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $307.00 price target on shares of The Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Boeing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $253.65.

Shares of BA stock opened at $250.57 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $141.58 and a 1 year high of $278.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $239.61. The firm has a market cap of $146.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.19 and a beta of 1.62.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $15.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.95 billion. The company’s revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.70) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Carol J. Hibbard sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.97, for a total transaction of $449,940.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,678,726.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About The Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

