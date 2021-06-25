Axiom Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Syntax Stratified Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SSPY)

Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Syntax Stratified Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SSPY) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 16,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,055,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.66% of Syntax Stratified Large Cap ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Shares of NYSEARCA SSPY opened at $65.91 on Friday. Syntax Stratified Large Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $44.19 and a 52 week high of $66.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $65.39.

