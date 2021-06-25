Axiom Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,790 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $752,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DUK. Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its stake in Duke Energy by 166.0% in the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. increased its stake in Duke Energy by 85.3% in the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC increased its stake in Duke Energy by 79.9% in the first quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp cut their target price on Duke Energy from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Duke Energy from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Duke Energy from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Argus raised Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.08.

Duke Energy stock opened at $99.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.21 billion, a PE ratio of 56.94, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.25. Duke Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $77.58 and a 12 month high of $108.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.02. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 5.95%. The business had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.965 per share. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 75.39%.

In other Duke Energy news, Director E Marie Mckee sold 3,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.11, for a total transaction of $362,277.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total value of $701,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 46,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,666,584.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,228 shares of company stock valued at $1,230,192 over the last quarter. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

