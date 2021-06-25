Axiom Investment Management LLC Invests $678,000 in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 50,768 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $678,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in Lumen Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lumen Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new position in Lumen Technologies during the first quarter worth $26,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lumen Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in Lumen Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Lumen Technologies alerts:

Separately, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Lumen Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.03.

Lumen Technologies stock opened at $13.95 on Friday. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.51 and a 1-year high of $16.60. The company has a market capitalization of $15.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. Lumen Technologies had a negative net margin of 5.22% and a positive return on equity of 15.13%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.17%. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.88%.

Lumen Technologies Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated services and solutions under CenturyLink name to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

Featured Article: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Lumen Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumen Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.