Axiom Investment Management LLC Increases Stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Axiom Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 657.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,153 shares during the period. Axiom Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MUB. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $66,000.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB opened at $116.97 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.95. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $114.91 and a fifty-two week high of $117.95.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: How does quantitative easing work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.