Axiom Investment Management LLC Has $638,000 Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Axiom Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 70.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,754 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 722 shares during the period. Axiom Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 1,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Latitude Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $392.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $384.68. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $274.72 and a fifty-two week high of $392.52.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

