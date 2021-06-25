Aviva PLC Sells 4,800 Shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)

Aviva PLC lowered its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 116,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,800 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group were worth $2,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the first quarter worth about $441,000. Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 604.0% during the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 570,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,683,000 after purchasing an additional 489,200 shares during the period. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the first quarter worth about $396,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the first quarter worth about $159,679,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Tencent Music Entertainment Group alerts:

TME has been the subject of several research reports. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. 86 Research downgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $18.20 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their price target on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Tencent Music Entertainment Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.11.

Shares of TME opened at $15.65 on Friday. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a one year low of $13.07 and a one year high of $32.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.12.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.59. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 8.96%. The business had revenue of $7.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tencent Music Entertainment Group

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms that provides music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

See Also: Dividend Achievers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME).

Receive News & Ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.