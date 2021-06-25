Aviva PLC Sells 247 Shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

Aviva PLC cut its holdings in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) by 17.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,133 shares of the company’s stock after selling 247 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in The Boston Beer were worth $1,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Boston Beer by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,625,000 after buying an additional 4,407 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Boston Beer by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of The Boston Beer by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,180,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Boston Beer by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,336,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Boston Beer in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,131,000. 70.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SAM opened at $1,019.62 on Friday. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $519.17 and a twelve month high of $1,349.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,103.54. The stock has a market cap of $12.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.86 and a beta of 0.79.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $5.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $2.65. The firm had revenue of $545.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.14 million. The Boston Beer had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 12.09%. The company’s revenue was up 64.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 22.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on SAM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1,175.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on The Boston Beer from $780.00 to $1,240.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on The Boston Beer from $1,150.00 to $1,280.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The Boston Beer from $1,400.00 to $1,530.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on The Boston Beer from $1,300.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The Boston Beer has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,222.87.

In related news, VP Quincy B. Troupe sold 1,089 shares of The Boston Beer stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,190.61, for a total value of $1,296,574.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of The Boston Beer stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,007.59, for a total transaction of $2,518,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,089 shares of company stock worth $42,837,059 in the last ninety days. 24.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

