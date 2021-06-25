Aviva PLC Lowers Stock Position in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Aviva PLC lessened its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) by 24.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,976 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 8,488 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $1,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SRPT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 32.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 154,611 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,428,000 after buying an additional 38,194 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 114.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,220 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 2,781 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 19,903 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 14,042 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $233,000. 81.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SRPT opened at $79.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.92 and a beta of 1.45. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $67.68 and a one year high of $181.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.18. The company has a quick ratio of 5.57, a current ratio of 6.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.01) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $146.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.73 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 87.11% and a negative net margin of 122.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.23) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on SRPT. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, March 21st. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $143.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sarepta Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.67.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of DMD in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

