Aviva PLC Invests $1.47 Million in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

Aviva PLC acquired a new position in shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 38,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,473,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of US Foods by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of US Foods by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 64,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,451,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in shares of US Foods by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 24,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of US Foods by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of US Foods by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 13,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. 92.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of USFD opened at $38.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.31 and a beta of 1.82. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $18.44 and a 52-week high of $42.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.86.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.94 billion. US Foods had a positive return on equity of 1.45% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Dirk J. Locascio sold 21,529 shares of US Foods stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $861,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 119,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,784,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Pietro Satriano sold 133,561 shares of US Foods stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $5,208,879.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 683,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,650,221. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 156,568 shares of company stock valued at $6,124,725. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on US Foods from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on US Foods from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on US Foods in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on US Foods from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. US Foods has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.70.

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

