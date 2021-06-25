Aviva PLC Decreases Stake in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Aviva PLC reduced its stake in shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,792 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 421 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in XPO Logistics were worth $2,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in XPO Logistics in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in XPO Logistics in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in XPO Logistics in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in XPO Logistics by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 355 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:XPO opened at $150.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.71 and a 1-year high of $153.45. The firm has a market cap of $16.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $143.34.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 1.17%. XPO Logistics’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 6.29 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 72,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.50, for a total transaction of $9,752,864.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,480,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,485,612,993. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lance A. Robinson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total value of $1,515,400.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 65,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,873,891.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 520,725 shares of company stock valued at $73,667,706. Company insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

XPO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on XPO Logistics in a report on Friday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $162.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on XPO Logistics from $159.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on XPO Logistics from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on XPO Logistics from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.38.

About XPO Logistics

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services through a network of tractors, trailers, professional drivers, and terminals; and truck brokerage services.

