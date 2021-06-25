Aviva PLC Buys 709 Shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Aviva PLC increased its stake in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 137,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $2,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of KIM. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kimco Realty during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Kimco Realty during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Kimco Realty during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new stake in Kimco Realty during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Kimco Realty by 72.8% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,512 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.71% of the company’s stock.

In other Kimco Realty news, COO David Jamieson sold 89,102 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.25, for a total transaction of $1,982,519.50. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $23.50 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

NYSE KIM opened at $20.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Kimco Realty Corp has a 12 month low of $10.03 and a 12 month high of $22.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.99. The company has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a PE ratio of 8.75, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.53.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 99.83% and a return on equity of 18.60%. Research analysts forecast that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 8th. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is 58.12%.

About Kimco Realty

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

