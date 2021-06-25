Avast Plc (OTCMKTS:AVASF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Avast Plc (OTCMKTS:AVASF) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Avast in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Avast in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Avast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Avast in a research report on Thursday, March 4th.

Shares of OTCMKTS AVASF opened at $6.28 on Friday. Avast has a fifty-two week low of $5.30 and a fifty-two week high of $7.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.45.

Avast Company Profile

Avast Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital security products under the Avast, HMA, AVG, and CCleaner brands worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Small to Mid-Sized Business (SMB). The company offers desktop security and mobile device protection products; value-added solutions for performance, privacy, and other tools; dynamic secure search solution, including browser toolbar; and big data and marketing analytics solutions, as well as security and protection solutions for small and medium-sized business.

