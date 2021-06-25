Avast Plc (OTCMKTS:AVASF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Avast Plc (OTCMKTS:AVASF) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Avast in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Avast in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Avast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Avast in a research report on Thursday, March 4th.

Shares of OTCMKTS AVASF opened at $6.28 on Friday. Avast has a fifty-two week low of $5.30 and a fifty-two week high of $7.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.45.

Avast Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital security products under the Avast, HMA, AVG, and CCleaner brands worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Small to Mid-Sized Business (SMB). The company offers desktop security and mobile device protection products; value-added solutions for performance, privacy, and other tools; dynamic secure search solution, including browser toolbar; and big data and marketing analytics solutions, as well as security and protection solutions for small and medium-sized business.

